E-Scooters Riverfront Trail Pilot Project on Hold Until Next Year

If you were planning to ride an e-scooter along Windsor's riverfront trail this summer, you're out of luck.

City council has decided to defer the pilot project until next spring wth Councillor Fred Francis saying he felt it was important to run the project for the entire spring and summer seasons.

"Next year we can start in April and then go for the full season and any additional costs with respect to park signage or auxiliary police, can be potentially factored in to any successful vendor that the city partners with to provide that service thus saving the city some money," says Francis.

He says there pilot project season would have been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think there are safety concerns that we have to properly address if we put people on motorized scooters next to people running, walking or biking right," says Francis. "So we have take the proper due diligence and take the proper precautions to ensure safety."

He hopes the project can run next year from April to October.

"I think it makes more sense to do a pilot project for a number of months from beginning to end where we can really gather the data to see what works and what doesn't work," says Francis. "So there for defer it to next year and hopefully we can begin it in April and have the full spring, summer season to really see what works and what doesn't work."

As heard on AM800 news in February, city council approved a one year pilot project to allow e-scooters on city streets.

Riders must be at least 16 years old and anyone under the age of 18 must wear a helmet. Over the age of 18, a helmet is optional.

An e-scooter speed is limited to 24 kilometres per hour, must be equipped with a bell or horn and passengers/cargo are prohibited.

Francis says his riverfront pilot project motion will not impact the city streets decision council made earlier this year.