EA Sports to remove CPR celebrations from Madden 23

(Redwood City, CA) -- EA Sports is making changes to its popular Madden 23 video game following Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest.

The game maker will remove a touchdown celebration from Madden 23 that imitates a player being given CPR.

Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

EA told CBS Sports an update that removes the celebration will be released in the coming days.

— with files from MetroSource