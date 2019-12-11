Eagles Claim Team of the Week

Congratulations to our Hockey Team of the Week: Tecumseh Eagles PeeWee AE



They were nominated by Michelle Copland and coached by Vinnie Della Valle

"This team has come together on & off the ice forming new friendships & much respect. This team was first to beat the undefeated rival team, before heading to the Mooretown Taggart Memorial tournament last weekend where the Eagles won!

They encourage each other, watch out for each other and have fun! Coaches included.

Each player on the team will receive a delicious victory breakfast courtesy of McDonald's, plus a Hockey Team of the Week Certificate, a Special Hockey Team of the Week Bag, and an invitation to the Windsor Spitfires' end of season party!