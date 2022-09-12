Eagles hold off Lions late rally for win

(Detroit, MI) -- The Eagles held off a late push from the Lions in their 38-35 Week One win in Detroit.

The Lions trailed 38-21 heading into the fourth until Jamaal Williams rushed for a touchdown early in the quarter and D-J Chark caught a 22-yard T-D with just under four minutes left to cut the deficit to three.

Philly was able to run the clock out after getting two first downs on the ground.

New wide receiver A-J Brown set a receiving yards record in his Eagles debut after catching 10 passes for 155 yards.

Detroit running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams combined for three rushing T-D's in the loss.

