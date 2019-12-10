Eagles Need Overtime to Stop Giants

Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes to Zach Ertz, including one in overtime, as the Philadelphia Eagles rallied past the New York Giants 23-17 on Monday Night Football.

Ertz tied the game with a two-yard TD catch with 1:53 to play and won it with a two-yard TD catch with 5:13 left in OT.

Boston Scott also ran two yards for a score as Philadelphia overcame a 17-3 halftime deficit to improve to 6-and-7.

The Eagles are now tied with Dallas in the NFL's, NFC East Division.

Eli Manning threw two TD's for New York, which lost its ninth in-a-row to fall to 1-and-6 on the road and 2-and-11 overall.