Eagles perfect season ends on MNF against Commanders

(Philadelphia, PA) -- The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season on Monday Night Football as the Washington Commanders upset their divisional rivals 32-21 in Philadelphia.

The Eagles trailed 20-14 at halftime after Joey Slye nailed a 58-yard field goal.

Washington led by nine points to start the fourth quarter.

An unnecessary roughness penalty on Philadelphia's Brandon Graham with less than two minutes left in the game helped seal the victory for the Commanders.

Terry McLaurin had 128 receiving yards for Washington, who improved to 5-and-5 on the season.

Jalen Hurts threw for 175 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and added a rushing score.

The once-perfect Eagles are now 8-and-1.

