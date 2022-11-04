iHeartRadio
Eagles remain perfect, beat Texans on TNF


(Houston, TX)  --  The Philadelphia Eagles continue to soar over the NFL and remain perfect on the season after their 29-17 road victory over the Houston Texans.  

Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns while Dallas Goedert caught eight passes for 100 yards and a TD.  

Miles Sanders carried the ball 17 times for 93 yards and a touchdown.  

The Eagles improved to 8-and-0 for the first time in the franchise's 90-year history.  

Houston's Dameon Pierce ran for 139 yards in the defeat.  

The Texans are now 1-6-and-1.

— with files from MetroSource

