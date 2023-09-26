Eagles remain undefeated after cruising to MNF win over Buccaneers

(Tampa, FL) -- The Eagles are still undefeated on the NFL season following a 25-11, Monday Night Football win over the Buccaneers in Tampa.

Jalen Hurts completed 23-of-37 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions.

The signal caller added 10 carries for 28 yards and a score.

AJ Brown caught nine balls for 131 yards while Olamide Zaccheaus reeled-in two passes for 58 yards and a TD.

D'Andre Swift followed up an impressive 175 rushing yard performance in Week Two by carrying the ball 16 times for 130 yards against the Bucs.

Philly sits atop the NFC East as the team starts the season 3-and-0 for the second straight year.

Baker Mayfield went 15-of-25 for 146 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

Mike Evans caught five passes for 60 yards and a touchdown while Devin White and Dee Delaney each came down with interceptions.

Tampa is now 2-and-1 and is tied for first place in the NFC South.

