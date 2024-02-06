Eagles will host NFL's first regular-season game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6

LAS VEGAS - The Philadelphia Eagles will be the host team for the NFL's first regular-season game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the game during his news conference at the Super Bowl site in Las Vegas on Monday.

It will be the first Friday game on the NFL's opening weekend in 54 years.

he Eagles will play in Sao Paulo against an opponent to be named.

The game will be played at Corinthians Arena, which was used in both the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

It will be one of five international games in 2024.