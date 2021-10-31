Early morning fire destroys Wheatley home

Not much is left of a Wheatley home following a fire over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services were called to 1293 4th Concession just before 2am Saturday morning.

Crews got to the scene to find the home engulfed in flames and, according to fire officials, the structure collapsed shortly after arrival.

It took firefighters from three stations to battle the blaze protecting nearby barns and equipment.

No injuries are reported as the owners were not home at the time.

The cause is listed as undetermined with damage estimated at $350,000.