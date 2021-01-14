Early Morning Robbery Under Investigation

Provincial police in Lakeshore are investigating on robbery.

According to police, it occurred early Thursday morning at a business in the 1600 block of County Road 22.

Police say the lone suspect showed an edged weapon before fleeing the scene with a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as white man, wearing a grey hoodie with a black hoodie underneath, brown pants, black running shoes and was carrying a black back pack.

Members of the Emergency Response Unit and Canine Services where called to the scene.

Major Crime along with Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.