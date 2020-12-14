Early Morning Shooting in Windsor Under Investigation

An early morning shooting in Windsor is under investigation.

Windsor police say officers were called to a home in 700 block of Cataraqui Street around 4:30 Monday morning.

When officers arrived, they located an injured man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

According to police, the man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was contained and a suspect description was obtained.

Police are looking for a black man, 6'2", 190 lbs., medium to muscular build, wearing black clothing and a black winter hat.

The Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating.

Police believe other individuals may have been involved and in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

