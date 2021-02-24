Early Retirement Packages Being Offered to Caesars Windsor Employees

An agreement has been reached between Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor.

According to the union, the parties recently bargained early retirement packages for employees over the age of 60.

President Dave Cassidy says it's still unknown how many members will accept the voluntary package but says roughly 150 workers are eligible.

"We don't know what the numbers are for the actual buyouts and potentially juniors could be going to term and severance and instead of them going on term and severance because whatever the numbers are that open back up, we negotiate the fact to allow our senior people to retire with a little extra in their pocket," says Cassidy.

He says the parties started to discuss the packages because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Once the pandemic started because we didn't know what the numbers would be, what the business would be like coming back, so we initiated this with the employer and through our collective bargaining efforts we were able to achieve this," says Cassidy.

The union and the company have agreed to three different options for retirement packages.

Most workers at Caesars Windsor workers have been off the job since last March due to the pandemic.

The casino did reopen last fall for a few weeks but had limited capacity and only some workers were called back.