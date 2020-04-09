Earnhardt, Burton, Edwards Headline Hall of Fame Nominees

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Carl Edwards were among the new nominees for NASCAR's next Hall of Fame class under a revamped voting protocol.

The new process starting this year splits the nominees into three ballots; Modern candidates, Pioneer candidates and Landmark candidates.

Two entries from the 10 Modern candidates will be elected, along with one entry apiece from the five-candidate Pioneer and Landmark categories.

Janet Guthrie, the first woman to run in the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600, returns as a nominee to the Landmark category.

Burton, Earnhardt, Edwards, Jake Elder and Banjo Matthews are all first-time nominees for the Hall of Fame.

Earnhardt won 26 career Cup races, including a pair of Daytona 500s, and is a 15-time winner of NASCAR's Most Popular Driver Award.

Others on the Modern ballot include crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine, Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine and Mike Stefanik.

Series officials realistically are targeting the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 for the return of racing, but NASCAR had no announcement on when Hall of Fame voting will be conducted.



