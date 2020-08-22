iHeartRadio
Earthquake Near Detroit Beach Felt in Essex County

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake measured between 3.2 and 3.4-magnitude hit Friday night just before 7pm near Detroit Beach in Monroe County.

That's about 30km from Amherstburg and listeners from across Windsor-Essex say they felt a slight rumble.

Monroe County Emergency Management issued a statement saying the quake was occurred off shore below Lake Erie.  

There are no reports of damage.

