Earthquake Near Detroit Beach Felt in Essex County

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake measured between 3.2 and 3.4-magnitude hit Friday night just before 7pm near Detroit Beach in Monroe County.

That's about 30km from Amherstburg and listeners from across Windsor-Essex say they felt a slight rumble.

Yep! Out here in the lake...felt a rumble. — CathMiller (@cathmiller01) August 21, 2020

Yup. Felt it in LaSalle. — Michele Heighway (@HeighwayMichele) August 22, 2020

Monroe County Emergency Management issued a statement saying the quake was occurred off shore below Lake Erie.

There are no reports of damage.