East Side Kitchen Fire Leaves Two People Homeless

Two people have been left homeless following a kitchen fire on the city's east side.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was called to the 3900-block of Lauzon Rd. just after 5pm Tuesday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home, but were able to get the fire under control quickly.

According to fire officials, one person was treated for a minor burns on scene.

The cause is listed as accidental due to a grease fire in kitchen with damage estimated at $100,000.

