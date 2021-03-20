East-Windsor Church Identified as Possible COVID-19 Exposure Point

A church in east Windsor has been identified as a potential COVID-19 exposure point.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced a case of the virus was traced back to The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints at 3550 Forest Glade Dr. Saturday.

According to the health unit, anyone who was at the church on March 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health unit says the risk of exposure is considered low, but anyone who attended the church during that period should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14-days from the date of possible exposure.