The Wyandotte Medical Clinic is offering the moderna vaccine to individuals 18 and over.

The vaccine will be available Friday from 9am until 9pm.

According to the medical centre's website, the vaccine will be administered by a registered nurse.

Individuals can either make an appointment or walk-in.

To book an appointment, you're asked to call 519-251-1810.

The Wyandotte Medical Clinic is located 7885 Wyandotte Street East.