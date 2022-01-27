Eastbound 401 near Bloomfield Road reopened after two-vehicle crash

A section of Highway 401 eastbound has reopened following a crash in Chatham-Kent.

Around 9:36 a.m., Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, just west of Bloomfield Road.

As a result of the two vehicle collision, two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one person was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The collision is under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.