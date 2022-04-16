Easter Brunch event returns to St. Clair Centre for the Arts

St. Clair Centre for the Arts' Easter Brunch event will be making a return, after a two year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Chef Carmine Incitti says he's excited to have the Easter Brunch is back.

He says there will be a wide variety of meals offered at the event.

"A lot of salad spreads, we're going to have chef stations out there with omelettes and carveries and a big spread for our desert table," he continued. "People are going to really enjoy that."

Incitti says it's good to have staff and students back to celebrate the holiday in this way.

"We are getting so busy right now with everything opening up and it almost brings a tear to my eye because I can't believe that we are finally able to do this for the community again."

The event will take place on Sunday upstairs in the Skyline hall at St. Clair Centre for the Arts at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.