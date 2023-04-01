Easter Bunny returns to Windsor for breakfast charity event

The Easter Bunny is hopping into town this weekend.

Students from the St. Clair College Event Management program will be running their first-ever 'Breakfast with the Easter Bunny' charity event, which has completely sold out.

The event is in partnership with Easter Seals, and all proceeds will be donated to help the Easter Seals team with their efforts towards development and advancement for those living with disabilities.

The event will include crafts, games, and of course a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

Mike McCallum, a student in the Event Management program, says they weren't expecting the event to sell out.

"We've got a really good team of students this year, everyone has been really putting their best effort forward trying to get the word out and selling tickets. And it's for a good cause, so it's easy to put the work in, you know?"

He says they are aiming to raise $1,500 for Easter Seals.

"One of their main projects for fundraising goals is to raise money for bikes for kids with disabilities, they have summer camp programs that's very special to them that we're trying to help raise funds for that, so about $1,500."

McCallum says as part of the program, each year the students choose a community partner to support.

"We chose Easter Seals because back in the day they started with the Rotary Club, so we thought that was pretty cool. And everyone loves Easter so we thought this would be a good opportunity to get the community involved."

The event takes place at Mackenzie Multi-Cultural Hall located at 3277 Sandwich Street West.

The activities run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and breakfast will be provided by Auntie Aldoo's kitchen.

-wth files from AM800's Rob Hindi