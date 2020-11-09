Easter Seals Windsor-Essex Raises $105K

More than $105,000 has been raised in Windsor-Essex for Easter Seals Ontario.

The fundraiser capped off its 38th annual telethon presented by The Toldo Foundation Saturday. This year's Telethon featured a new approach that integrated short segments into Harry Potter films shown on CTV Windsor on Saturday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 7.

Easter Seals Ontario President and CEO, Kevin Collins says, "it's an absolute joy to see the communities of Windsor-Essex come together to support children in need during such challenging times."

Funds raised will be used to help families get the mobility and accessibility equipment their children need to live with greater independence, dignity and accessibility.

Though the Telethon has concluded, donations are still being taken through the fall. The Easter Seals Season campaign will conclude on the organization's birthday on Nov. 28.