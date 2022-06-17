Eastwood Public School officially closing its doors after 46 years

Eastwood Public School is officially closing its doors after 46 years.

On June 22, Eastwood will be having a closing ceremony to say goodbye to the school after nearly half a century.

The public school is merging with Parkview Elementary in Forest Glade, and opening a brand new school in September after years of construction.

Nick Arundine, Eastwood Public School Principal and David Simone, Parkview Public School Principal at Parkview, January 31,2018 (by Peter Langille)

Under a new name, Eastview Horizon Public School, a $13.2-million dollar project has been built on the current Parkview site on Stillmeadow Rd.

Principal of Eastwood, Nick Arundine, has been the principal for over 8 years now.

"It's kind of a little bit sad in many ways that the school is closing, but excited about the possibilities and opportunities for the new school in the Forest Glade area."

He says it will be nice to see the school community come together.

"Former and current members of the community who attended Eastwood, they're invited to come in. We have a set up where we have decade halls where they can reminisce and use some memorabilia from the past, and pictures."

Arundine says he's proud and adds he has enjoyed his time as principal.

"The impact that staff have had on these students, and just trying to see exactly where many of these students ended up, and who they are as adults, it's quite remarkable."

Closing ceremonies will take place on June 22, from 3:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

A formal presentation will then take place at 5:00 p.m.