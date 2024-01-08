Eat, Drink, Dine Kingsville reaches fundraising milestone to benefit local schools

A big boost to local schools in Kingsville.

Eat, Drink, Dine Kingsville (EDDK), an association of local food focused businesses, has announced a significant fundraising achievement in its ongoing commitment to supporting local education.

The fundraising efforts for this year resulted in a substantial donation of $24,368 that will benefit four local schools: Kingsville Public School, Jack Miner Public School, St. John de Brebeuf Catholic Elementary School, and Gosfield North Public School.

Since 2017, the non-profit association has contributed over $150,000 to Kingsville-area schools.

The innovative fundraising program, which involves selling $25 gift cards that are redeemable at member restaurants, butcher shops, markets, and attractions, has become a cornerstone of community engagement in Kingsville.

Heather Brown, Gift Card Program Coordinator at EDDK, says the overwhelming success of the program is a reflection of the community's dedication to supporting local education.

"I think that it's a feel good story for everybody involved. We wanted to figure out a way that we could give back to impact really everybody, and most people have children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews," she continued. "We just felt if we helped children we could kind of help everybody."

The success of the program is a testament to the strong collaboration between local businesses and the schools and the unwavering support of the Kingsville community, Brown says.

She says the way it works is the students sell the gift cards, and for every gift card sold their organization gives back $4.

"It's very beneficial to schools because it supports extra things they can't get, such as electronics, lots of tech, sporting equipment. Items that the schools might not be able to have in their regular day to day. And then for EDDK it's beneficial also to us because it keeps money in our community."

Brown says EDDK has been around since 2011.

"But we started the holiday gift card program in 2017, and we only started it with one school our first year. We started it with Kingsville Public School, and then the following year we added another school. After that we added the other two schools, and always kept it local," she said.

The funds raised through this program have been instrumental in providing the schools with essential resources, including technological equipment and educational materials, directly benefiting the students' learning experience.

Brown says everyone involved with EDDK extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in this year's program, including students, parents, educators, and community members who collectively contributed to this achievement.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi