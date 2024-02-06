Eating Disorders Awareness Week wraps up today, with a focus on spreading awareness, educating the public and inspiring others to act in supporting those impacted by eating disorders.

Eating Disorders Awareness Week runs annually across the country from February 1 to February 7.

During the week, the Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association in Windsor-Essex visited numerous locations locally to help spread awareness, including pop-up's at the University of Windsor, St.Clair College, yoga at Devonshire Mall, among other stops.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Luciana Rosu-Sieza, Executive Director at BANA, says eating disorders can affect anyone.

"Our youngest client we've seen through our doors is about 5-years-old, and oldest is probably into their 80's. So it definitely affects everybody, and that doesn't mean that there's a certain age or discrimination, it doesn't discriminate. So we do see a number of adults, females and males, coming through our doors seeking services for eating disorders."

She says an eating disorder can develop from numerous issues.

"Choking on something, or having a bad experience with food, and then having aversions towards that food. So, a lot of exposure therapy is required at that time. But also we see younger, and younger people, I think with TikTok and lots of social media out there, there's definitely a lot of pressure to conform and to look a certain way."

Rosu-Sieza says there can be signs that parents can look out for.

"We do get calls regularly that somebody may say that they've been seeing their kids not eating at dinner time, sort of avoiding meals, and then also complaining about their body, maybe spending some time in the bathroom may be a good indication as well, or if they've seen significant weight loss. So, having those conversations, we're here for anybody."

EDAW has been commemorated across Canada since 1988 by established eating disorder organizations, education and public health institutions, and concerned members of the public.

More information on services and resources can be found on the Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association website.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides