Economic development strategy for Lakeshore and Tecumseh moving forward

Lakeshore council has given its stamp of approval to an economic development to be carried out with Tecumseh.

As the two municipalities share a border, an Inter-Municipal Committee was formed in 2019 to investigate ways for the municipalities to partner on initiatives to benefit both communities.

The Tecumseh-Lakeshore Shared Economic Development Strategy focuses on three key areas — Main St. in Tecumseh, southern Lesperance Rd. and the area around Manning Rd. and Amy Croft Dr.

The 153 page document lays out a five year plan for a number cooperative efforts.

With council's approval, the committee will now draft a more thorough operational plan with financial details and time lines — that plan will be brought back to Lakeshore and Tecumseh council at a future date for further discussion.