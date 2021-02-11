iHeartRadio
Education Minister to Announce a Decision on March Break

Ontario's education minister will decide today whether March Break will be cancelled.

Stephen Lecce is scheduled to make the announcement at 2 p.m. during a news conference that will be broadcast live on AM800.

Students in Windsor-Essex returned to in-person learning on Monday after being out of the classroom since mid-December due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Opposition New Democrats are telling the government to keep the break, but doctors are expressing concern that it could lead to another spike in COVID-19 cases.

 

