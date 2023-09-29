Education the key as part of fall vaccine rollouts

In collaboration with the Windsor Essex public health unit, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare officials say planning is well underway for the annual fall vaccine roll out.

At their board meeting this week, a plan to support patient and staff vaccination focusing on flu and COVID-19 vaccines being given simultaneously was discussed.

That's in an effort to promote vaccination for vulnerable patients and health care providers at risk.

Officials say they, along with their acute care partners in the region, will be strongly encouraging patients, staff and physicians and their families to get their flu and COVID shots.

President and CEO Bill Marra says they are ready to go once they get the go ahead from the Ministry of Health, and the vaccines themselves arrive.

"We've been ready for a couple of weeks, we're ready for the rollout. We will establish vaccine clinics here for our employees, we have a flu vaccine campaign every year which is really well received. But to your point and to answer the question, yes we're ready, as soon as the vaccines are available to us we will rollout out clinics here," he said.

Marra says he understands vaccine fatigue after the past few years, but that past examples show it takes time for people to adapt.

In particular the flu vaccine itself, with Marra stating that it took a very long time for people to accept that as a normal yearly thing.

"COVID hit us like a runaway train, there were vaccine mandates, there were a lot of mandates that really upset people. People don't like being told what to do. So I think the better approach is to educate people that it's an option, and if it's an option that makes sense for them, then they'll get the vaccine. It won't be forced upon them."

Marra says if employees opt not to take the updated vaccine, they might have to look at other measures like masking being mandatory in any unit dealing with an outbreak.

"I think it's just taking a different approach, because there is a vaccine fatigue out there. I get it, I hear it in my personal circles and I hear it in professional circles. So I think the focus should be mandating the education and the outreach. Really taking the same approach that we have for many, many years around the flu vaccine, and then ultimately it's going to be a personal choice," he said.

The Ministry of Health is communicating fall COVID-19 vaccine guidance to various public health units, with updated vaccines expected to be available in the coming weeks.

Moderna’s updated Spikevax monovalent XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine, which better protects against the new omicron variant of the virus, will be available for all Ontario residents six months of age and older.