Education Workers Being Asked to Redeploy to Other Sectors

The province is asking education workers to volunteer to be redeployed into other sectors.

The government says it is working together with the province's education sector to voluntarily place available employees in staffing roles needed at congregate care settings during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release, the initiative is part of the government's ongoing efforts to redeploy broader public sector workers to areas where they are needed most, such as hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes, women's shelters, and homes serving those with developmental disabilities.

"It is inspiring to see our school boards, trustees, and labour leaders come together and provide education workers with the opportunity to support our frontline workers and take care of our most vulnerable," said Premier Doug Ford. "Whether it's cooking or cleaning, or supporting mental wellness, this voluntary initiative will enable our education workers to go where they're needed most during this crisis and make a difference in people's lives and in their communities."

A framework was developed and endorsed by the Ontario government, trustees' associations, and almost all of the provincial union representatives that will allow the temporary voluntary redeployment of education sector employees, while ensuring they maintain their employment status with their school boards.

Subject to a local agreement of the framework, eligible education sector staff who volunteer will be able to register through an online portal and to be matched with congregate settings that are facing staffing shortages.

Positions available may include custodial, maintenance, food preparation, children and youth service workers, social workers, and educational assistants. Training and appropriate safety equipment will be provided to redeployed staff.

Volunteers who are redeployed will also be eligible for Ontario's temporary pandemic premium and emergency childcare.