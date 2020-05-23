Efforts Underway to Increase COVID Testing Options in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex Medical Officer of Health wants to make it easier for people to get tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says right now, about six health care providers are equipped to do the testing in their offices, but he would like to see that number increase.

Dr. Ahmed says there needs to be more options to get tested for the virus.

"Ideally, I want every health care provider able to test their clients for COVID-19, More details will be worked out with Essex County Medical Society and the health care providers in the community to ramp up testing in the community to give more options for people to get tested."

He says the health unit is working with the Essex County Medical Society to make it happen.

"We recognize that some people do not want to go to the Assessment Centre and would prefer to be tested at their primary care provider office. I'm requesting that all the primary care providers to offer COVID-19 testing to their clients, we will be working with all of the primary care providers to support them in offering testing."

Dr. Ahmed says COVID-19 isn't going anywhere, so doctor's offices need to be equipped to do the testing as well in the future.

"The best place most people prefer is to go to their family doctor, but the family doctors need to have some things in place before they start testing."

There are currently COVID-19 Assessment Centres at the Ouellette Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital and at Erie Shores Healthcare.

Windsor-Essex has the fourth highest rate of cases in the province with 843 confirmed cases.

The health unit and Essex Windsor EMS will also be conducting random testing soon in the community through a drive-thru centre or trailer setting, with a goal of getting a true sense of the community spread.