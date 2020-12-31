Eight Additional Deaths Linked to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit has announced 272 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with eight additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, seven deaths were residents from long term care and one was from the community.

The long term care deaths include a man and a woman in their 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, and three men in their 90s.

The community death was a man in his 60s.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, 46 are related to outbreaks, three are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case and 223 are still under investigation.

There are now 1,933 active cases in the community.

100 confirmed cases are in hospital.

The region has now recorded 7,646 cases since the pandemic began with 5,576 listed as resolved.

There are 16 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 17 workplace outbreaks, three hospital outbreaks and three community outbreaks.

The health unit is also reporting an additional school outbreak at St. Rose Catholic Elementary School in Windsor. There are now three school outbreaks in the community.

There have been 137 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.