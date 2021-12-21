Eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Leamington long-term care home

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Leamington long-term care home.

According to the health unit's website, an outbreak has been listed at Franklin Gardens Long-Term Care Home on Franklin Road off Erie Street South.

The health unit says three residents have tested positive along with five staff members.

A variant of concern has not been detected at this time.

A COVID-19 outbreak remains in place at Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens in Leamington.