Eight injured in Chatham-Kent crash


Eight people are injured following a serious crash in Chatham-Kent over the weekend. 

Chatham-Kent police responded to a call around 6:47 a.m. on Sunday, after a single-vehicle collision on Kent Bridge Road at Fairview Line. 

After further investigation, police found that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Fairview Line when it failed to stop at a stop sign on Kent Bridge Road.

The vehicle struck a ditch on the opposite side of the intersection.   

All occupants in the vehicle were transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with various injuries. 

Four occupants were transported to London Victoria Hospital and Windsor Regional Hospital by Ornge Air ambulance.
 

