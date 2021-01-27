Eight More COVID-19 Deaths in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit has announced 55 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with eight more deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, six deaths were from long term care/retirement homes and two were from the community.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, 12 are related to outbreaks, nine are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are considered community and 31 are still under investigation.

There are now 939 active cases in the community.

92 confirmed cases are in hospital with 12 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 11,915 cases since the pandemic began with 10,679 listed as resolved.

There are 19 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 27 workplace outbreaks and five hospital outbreaks.

There have been 303 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.