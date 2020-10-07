Eight New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced eight new cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, three are the result of close contact with someone already diagnosed with the virus, one case is the result of community spread while four cases are under investigation.

One person remains in the hospital receiving care for the virus.

Windsor-Essex currently has 38 active cases.

There are now 2,688 confirmed cases of the virus in this area since the pandemic began with 76 deaths. 2.574 cases are listed as resolved.