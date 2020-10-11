Eight New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Sunday

Windsor-Essex now has 2,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after eight new cases were reported Sunday.

According to the local health unit, four cases were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, two are travel related while two others remain under investigation.

One farm in Kingsville remains under outbreak protocol, but on a positive note, no long-term care homes or schools are on the health unit's list of outbreaks.

Ontario continues to trend down after setting a single day record Friday with 939 new cases — Saturday saw 809 cases while 649 were reported Sunday.