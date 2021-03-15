Eight New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex; One Additional Death

The health unit has announced eight new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 80s from the community.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, one is related to an outbreak, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community and one is still under investigation.

There are now 292 active cases in the community.

32 confirmed cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,413 cases since the pandemic began with 12,723 listed as resolved.

There are four outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with four workplace outbreaks, three community outbreaks, three school outbreaks and one hospital outbreak.

There have been 398 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.