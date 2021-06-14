Eight New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Monday morning, four are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community, one is travel related outside of North America and two are still under investigation.

There have been 1,918 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,762 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 12 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and one is the Delta variant.

There are now 109 active cases in the community, with 50 being variant of concern cases.

14 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,729 cases since the pandemic began with 16,187 listed as resolved.

There are three workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

There have now been 433 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 343,182 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 72.5 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

22.4 per cent of adults 18 and over have received both doses of the vaccine.