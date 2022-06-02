Eight of nine local beaches open this week

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released updated beach testing results for this week, and eight of the nine local beaches are open.

Mettawas Beach is closed this week.

Officials collected beach water samples from Sand Point Beach, Belle River Beach, North West Beach at Point Pelee, Seacliff Park Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach on Monday, May 30.

Water samples are sent to the Public Health Lab in London for E. coli bacteria count analysis.

Public beaches have to post warning or closure signs if the beach results show higher than acceptable levels of E. coli bacteria.

According to officials, members of the public should also avoid swimming after a heavy rainfall, as pollution in beach water is often much higher during and right after rainstorms.

The Health Unit collects beach water samples from the local area beaches every Monday until mid September.