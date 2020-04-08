Eight People Charged in Large Fight Outside of a Windsor Auto Shop

Windsor police have arrested more suspects stemming from a large fight outside an auto lube shop earlier this week.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the Lube King shop on Tecumseh Road East near Central Avenue for a fight.

As many as 15 people were involved and three people were hurt with non-life threatening injuries.

At one point, a pick-up truck was at the scene and could be seen in a recored video, striking some people.

Windsor police now say a total of eight people have been arrested and are facing charges ranging from aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily harm.