Eight periods of hockey needed to decide winner between Lakeshore and Wheatley

A marathon game six in Wheatley between the Sharks and the Lakeshore Canadiens.

The semi-final game between the two clubs started Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and didn't finish until around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

The game was tied 4-4 after regulation and needed five overtime periods before Lakeshore's Marco Sladoje scored the game winner shorthanded.

Canadiens head coach Anthony Iaquinta says it was interesting being apart of an eight period game.

He says his players did the little things they needed to do.

"Towards periods six, seven and eight, the shifts were becoming shorter and cramping began to happen and it was just really gruelling mentally and we're proud of our guys, they stuck with it and we were able to capitalize on one of our chances," says Iaquinta.