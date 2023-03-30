Eight periods of hockey needed to decide winner between Lakeshore and Wheatley
A marathon game six in Wheatley between the Sharks and the Lakeshore Canadiens.
The semi-final game between the two clubs started Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and didn't finish until around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning.
The game was tied 4-4 after regulation and needed five overtime periods before Lakeshore's Marco Sladoje scored the game winner shorthanded.
Canadiens head coach Anthony Iaquinta says it was interesting being apart of an eight period game.
He says his players did the little things they needed to do.
"Towards periods six, seven and eight, the shifts were becoming shorter and cramping began to happen and it was just really gruelling mentally and we're proud of our guys, they stuck with it and we were able to capitalize on one of our chances," says Iaquinta.
Iaquinta says in between periods, the team got the players bananas for the cramps.
"You know you run out of things to say when you have to go in there so many times so it was more or less, just letting them know they're working hard and we can see it," says Iaquinta.
He adds Wheatley had a great crowd to begin the game.
"One of our goals was to take the crowd out of it but little did we know that the way we were going to do it, was by playing so long that a lot of them had to leave, so we'll take it though," he says.
Canadiens goaltender Nicholas Bolton made 96 saves for the win.
Lakeshore now advances to the West Stobbs Division final.
The Canadiens will either play Essex or Mooretown.
The 73's lead that series 3-2 with game six set for Friday night in Mooretown at 7:30 p.m.