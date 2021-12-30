Eight school/child care COVID-19 outbreaks lifted in Windsor-Essex

Eight school/child care outbreaks in the region have been lifted by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

According to the health unit's website, outbreaks are no longer in place at Leamington District Secondary School, Centennial Central Public School, East Mersea Public School, John Campbell Public School, M. S. Heatherington Public School, St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School, Stella Marais Catholic School and Our Lady of the Annunciation Latchkey Daycare and Learning Centre.

Meantime, the health unit has listed two additional COVID-19 outbreaks.

Outbreaks have been declared at Forest Glade Public School and Lakeshore Discovery School.

The health unit says there are two confirmed cases at the east Windsor elementary school and continues to confirm the number of cases at Lakeshore Discovery.

A variant of concern has not been identified at either school.

There are currently 12 school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

