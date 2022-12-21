Eight teenage girls charged in death of 59-year-old Toronto man: police

Toronto police say eight teenage girls have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man who lived in the city's shelter system.

Police say the teens ranged in age from 13 to 16.

Detective-Sergeant Terry Browne says the girls met up in the city's downtown core on Saturday night and allegedly got into two fights.

In the second fight, Browne says the girls swarmed and stabbed the 59-year-old man.

Medics took him to hospital, where he died.

Browne says the girls are from different parts of the city, and it's not clear why they decided to gather downtown.

The girls can't be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and police have not yet publicly identified the man who was killed.

Browne says the victim had recently moved into the city's shelter system, but had supportive family nearby.

He says the man had fallen on hard luck in recent months.