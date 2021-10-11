Eight vehicles donated to help LaSalle firefighters train

The LaSalle Fire Service is saying thank you after the public answered a call for old vehicles.

Eight vehicles have been donated to the fire department so they can be used for auto extraction training.

Captain Justin Price, the training officer with the LaSalle Fire Service, says they put the request on social media less than a month ago, and working with LaSalle Towing, they were able to go collect eight cars from several different homes.

Price says this training is extremely important because you never know when you're going to get that next call about a bad crash.

"If you're not keeping up on your skills and using these tools, you're going to have a harder time getting the job done."

He says they run through a number of simulations with these vehicles to keep their skills sharp which includes a driver being trapped.

"I'll set it up for the firefighters and say 'he's the situation.' Next thing you know, they've opened up the vehicle, they've got the doors off, the roof off, they've pushed the dash forward and tried to pull out a mannequin. A simulated victim," Price said.

Price says it's great to have the public helping out with these donated cars.

"We've had to go and contact, I would call different tow companies, companies that have these yards and say 'do you have any vehicles for me?' A lot of times it was no. A lot of times we had to pay for them, we still have to try and stick within our budgets. The fact these vehicles are being donated to us, it's just so helpful."

The LaSalle Fire Service conducts training at the back of their station in the 1900-block of Normandy Street.

Price adds that anyone interested in donating an old vehicle can contact LaSalle Fire or any fire department across Windsor-Essex to see if they would be interested.