El-Mayor Restaurant to Reopen in New Location

Nearly a year after a fire gutted a restaurant on Wyandotte St., the owners have found a new location.

El-Mayor restaurant is reopening at the Union Square Plaza, south of Devonshire Mall in 2020.

On January 3, 2019, a fire ripped through the Lebanese restaurant on Wyandotte St. near Parent causing $1.2-million.

Fire crews were on the scene for about 15 hours battling the blaze, which included two aerial trucks.

Head Chef and the owner's son Wassim Abbas says it is good to move on.

"It is nice to change sometimes and we were looking around for the last six months, we were looking at the east end and in different places," says Abbas.

He says the new restaurant is the right location.

"The Union Square Plaza was amazing, we said that's where it is going to be, we like the new location," he says. "It is good to move on sometimes."

According to Abbas says a lot of the staff will return.

"They are still waiting for us, they keep on asking us when are you going to be re-open, we want to go back to work and now everybody is happy. It is going to be 80% of the same staff."

Abbas says the new location should be open by the end of February.