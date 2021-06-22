Elderly Man Assaulted in Roadway

Windsor police are looking for information and video surveillance as part of an assault investigation.

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 400 block of Wyandotte Street west near Church Street after a report of a woman assaulting an elderly man in the roadway.

When Officers arrived, they found the victim laying on the side of the road with serious injuries. Paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital.

According to police, the accused and victim were not known to each other and the victim was attacked without provocation.

A suspect was quickly found in the area and was arrested without incident. A 41-year-old woman from Windsor is charged with Assault Cause Bodily Harm and Assault with Weapon.