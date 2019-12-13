Elderly Man Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle

A pedestrian struck on Tecumseh Rd. East near Turner Rd. has died.

Windsor police say the elderly man was struck on Thursday around 9am.

When officers arrived, emergency personnel were tending to him and he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

According to police, the driver of the white Nissan stayed at the scene and spoke to officers.

The roadway was closed for about five hours as members of the Accident Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.