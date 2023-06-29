Elderly pedestrian dies after collision in Riverside Drive parking lot
Windsor police say an elderly pedestrian has died after a collision in a parking lot on Riverside Drive.
The service’s Accident Reconstruction Unit was investigating the crash in the lot near Alexander Park in the 3700 block of Riverside Drive East around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a 92-year-old man involved in the incident has died from his injuries.
The street remained open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.