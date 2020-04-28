Elective Surgeries Not Even Close to Resuming at Windsor Regional Hospital

It's going to be a while before elective surgeries resume at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Vice President of Critical Care and Director of Infection Control, Karen Riddell, says they really need to see a two to four week decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases before they resume elective surgeries.

"We've seen a very flat curve in Windsor-Essex which is a testament to all the public health measures that have been put in place, but we haven't seen a decrease in the number of cases in the hospital," says Riddell. "We've been averaging the about the same number of cases for the past couple of weeks but we haven't seen that decline yet."

According to Riddell, they are increasing testing for the coronavirus with a focus on long-term care and retirement homes.

"That could potentially increase the number of known cases in the community and that can inform what we need to do from a healthcare perspective. Because some of those cases could potentially end up in the hospital and effect the capacity we have for elective surgery."

Before the pandemic struck, Windsor Regional Hospital was performing 600 to 700 elective or non-urgent surgeries a week.

All non-urgent, elective surgeries were cancelled on March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.