Electrical Failure to Blame for Downtown Windsor Apartment Fire

Electrical failure is to blame for a fire at a downtown Windsor high rise.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Royal Windsor Terrace around 3:30pm Wednesday after heavy smoke was reported in the building on the corner of Pelissier and Park Street West.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the blaze was quickly located on the fifth floor and put out by firefighters and residents have been allowed back into their units after the fifth and sixth floors were ventilated.

Power is out to the majority of units, but Lee says the heat is still working in common areas and hot water is still being provided so a mandatory evacuation will not be issued at this time.

He goes on to say the building owner has begun work to restore the power.

A damage estimate has yet to be released, but the fire has been ruled accidental due to electrical failure.

Pelissier Street was closed at Park Street West for several hours, but Windsor Police Service says the road is now cleared.